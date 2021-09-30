Home World What happened – politics – tsn.ua.

Sep 30, 2021 0 Comments
Turkey buys four divisions of S-400 Triumph air defense systems for $ 2.5 billion from Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan explained Purchase of anti-aircraft systems S-400 in Russia This is because the United States has refused to supply patriotic anti-aircraft missile systems.

about this Write The New York Times.

They say that if the Americans had sold the patriotic missile defense system to Turkey, he would not have had to buy the S-400.

“I think it’s worth it. We can strengthen our security in any way we want,” Erdogan said when asked if the deal with Russia was worth the problems with the United States.

He did not think so The acquisition of the S-400 capable of shooting down NATO aircraft weakened the North Atlantic alliance.

It will be recalled that Turkey bought four divisions of the S-400 Triumph air defense systems worth $ 2.5 billion in Russia. On October 23, 2019, Rosophoronexport reported that Russia had ratified the agreement ahead of schedule. -400 system. 400, including missiles.

The United States is concerned about these systems.

Large-scale military operations with Russia will be recalled Subject to US sanctions.

Washington excluded Ankara from the F-35A production program last July, shortly after Turkey bought the S-400.

