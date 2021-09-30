Home Sports Vladimir Guerrero steps down from the Junior Triple Crown

Vladimir Guerrero steps down from the Junior Triple Crown

Sep 30, 2021 0 Comments
Vladimir Guerrero steps down from the Junior Triple Crown

The chances of Vladimir Guerrero winning the junior triple crown are dwindling with each match. In fact, he is currently in (very) bad condition, he has not won in Minnesota since September 23rd.

As of today, there is no precedent for the Junior Triple Crown title. His batting average has dropped to 313, he is 13 RBIs behind and a native of Salvador Perez.

Besides, here he is, his 47th in Perez.

Guerrero Jr. did not choose the moment to experience hiccups. Her team is fighting for a playoff spot and she believes they need an MVP rival.

Jayce counts a list with a lot of depth, but without Guerrero Jr. at his best, it would be hard to attack the playoffs. Is he out of juice? He only missed one game this season. Fatigue may have occurred.

The MVP title is still in his grasp, but in five games, I have not seen how the Toronto player can make at least 13 points (and no other pioneers). It is still within reach of the leaders of the rounds and the batting average.

While these two topics are in his grasp, Vladi focuses on only one thing: helping his team make the playoffs.

Rafael Smart

Releases: 381

See also  CFL: Alloutes retains the services of receiver Quan Bray

You May Also Like

Les superstars NBA des Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry et Klay Thompson, incrédules devant l'identité du 3ème Splash Brother qui se dégage dans la franchise

A Warriors rookie dressed as: “I’m the best in the league”

Rajon Rondo réagit à l'embrouille de son frère... et incrimine Westbrook

Rajan Rondo Russell Cash for his beef with Westbrook!

NBA La nouvelle coupe de cheveux WTF de Westbrook

LeBron’s Giga-Punchline with Russell Westbrook

LeBron James in the NFL? History may have been written in 2011 for the king

LeBron James in the NFL? History may have been written in 2011 for the king

LeBron James' wonderful news to Alex Caruso on IG!

LeBron James’ wonderful news to Alex Caruso on IG!

Josh Gordon signed with Kansas City

Josh Gordon signed with Kansas City

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *