New World: Big fuss about updated GPU vulnerabilities

Again, there are rumors circulating about broken graphics cards while playing Amazon MMO. Again, apparently only a few have been affected. Again this is Nvidia’s flagship RTX 3090, but there are reports of the defective 3080D and 3080. With millions of players, the ratio with problems is small.

A small percentage of players have problems

Before the mood boils down to this time, the whole thing needs to be related: in it New Reddit book on graphics cards New World “Grilled” In the last two days, 10 people did not report any defects. On September 28, New World was officially released and on that day alone brought more than 700,000 players simultaneously, bringing the game servers to their knees.

So the proportion of victims should be much lower than the problems in the beta phase of the New World. However, media reports are currently causing a stir.

The reason for the new drawbacks is that this method affects various GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080D and GeForce RTX 3080 from EVGA and Gigabyte manufacturers. It is not clear whether or not the FBS in the game is closed to a certain value.

With problems in beta, the EVGA manufacturer named the initial board of the RTX 3090 as the cause of poor soldering work in the area of ​​the voltage converters. According to EVGA, only two dozen graphics cards were affected.