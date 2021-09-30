Jesse Palmer: 5 things to know about the new editor of “Bachelor”

There is a new host for the bachelor nation! Jesse Palmer takes over the hosting duties of “Bachelor” as Chris Harrison resigns.

Jesse Palmer, 42, named as new host Single person Tuesday, September 28th. He then took to the reality TV show Chris Harrison He resigned in June following a racist controversy. Jesse is delighted to be the new face for the show’s 26th season. “For more than 20 years, Single person It has brought to the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including mine at one time, ”he said in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I’m proud to have the opportunity to return to the show this season, offering final bachelor tips from an experience.

1. Jesse was once a former “licensee”

Jesse is actually a bachelor for season 5, which premiered in 2004. He was the first professional athlete to appear Single person, As well as the first non-American bachelor. Jesse Canadian. He fell in love Jessica Pauline In the series, but their relationship did not last and they broke up a few months after the series stopped filming.

2. He played in the NFL

Jesse was selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He played for the team for 4 seasons. He was released by the Giants in 2005. Jesse was also drafted by the Canadian Football League, but he never touched the field. After he worked for a football team, he worked as a college football analyst at ESPN until 2017.

3. He hosted the first and only season of “The Proposal”

Single person Not Jesse’s first rodeo! The former NFL player was also the host of another ABC reality show Proposal, Which aired in 2018. Ten contestants competed for the opportunity to propose a mysterious bachelor in this show! Unfortunately, the show was canceled after one season!

4. He has a lot of broadcasting experience!

Except for accommodation Proposal And appeared as a football analyst for ESPN, appearing on a number of talk shows, mostly within the ABC family, excluding various shows. It is conducted Final Surfer, Food chain Holiday Pastry Championship And Television by daily mail. He was also the guest co-host Rachel Ray, A special correspondent Hello USA And a reporter Entertainment tonight, Via IMDB. Appearing on the 2005 episode, he was also involved in a bit of acting Law & Order: Special Victims Assistance Unit.

5. Engage him!

He did not find love Single personBut, Jesse is getting married soon! He is engaged to a Brazilian model Emily Fordo. He asked Emily a question while on vacation in France in July 2019 Daily mail. They travel around the world together and love each other crazy! The couple is Lulu’s adorable Acidutley’s dog, and they have an Instagram account for her!