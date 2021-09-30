Climate and Ecology: Habitat: Lenta.ru

Data from the International Commission on Energy Change show that dramatic reductions in methane greenhouse gas emissions can significantly reduce global warming. Oil and gas companies can make a profit even if their production is less harmful to the planet and stops methane leaks at drilling sites and production sites. Defender.

The Commission stated that the main goal of the UN COP26 International Climate Summit was to reduce methane emissions and to reduce global methane emissions by 40 percent by 2030. Business leakage prevention is a way to close gaps in government programs to reduce emissions.

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that is 80 times more active Warming up Planet rather than carbon dioxide. The main component of natural gas is methane: its share is up to 98 percent. Methane leaks are often caused by poor construction of the infrastructure for fossil fuel extraction – drilling rig, well and gas pipelines. In addition, methane burns in some oil production facilities.

Companies can stop leaks or start capturing methane emissions with little financial loss. Such practices can bring profits to companies, especially at a time when global gas prices are rising. Only a handful of pollutants such as Russia, the United States, China and Canada will have a major impact on climate change.

Before COP26, the world Ready To defeat the fight against global warming. UN and UK officials personally agreed that the main goal of the conference – to keep global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius – was almost impossible. The plan calls for a 45 percent reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, but the actions of key economies to combat global warming will not lead to such an end.