A series of places that prove China to be a “foreign country”, all of which are the most possessed works in the world

Talk about One of the countries with the highest world records Of course China should be on the list. Not only does it attract international tourists with its long-standing culture and cuisine and a series of beautiful “breathing” scenes, it also has many jobs and places in this country where billions of people live.

1. The tallest bridge in the world

North Panjiang Bridge (or Ni Suha) is a 1341 m long cable-stayed bridge connecting the two provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou in China. Built in 2012, it is today the tallest bridge in the world, at 564 m above the Pac Ban River. The total cost of building the bridge is 1 billion yuan (equivalent to US $ 150 million, more than 3400 billion VND).

2. The tallest stone Buddha statue in the world

Lu Chan Tai Buddha (also known as Long Wan Tai Buddha or Kia Din Buddha) is the tallest stone Buddha statue in the world today. This Buddha statue is carved into the rock of Long Won Mountain, located at the confluence of three major rivers in southern Sichuan, China. The 71 m tall statue depicts Maitreya Buddha seated on his knees.

3. The tallest post office in the world in one building

The world’s tallest post office is the Sky Post – a branch of the China Post located 428 m above the 107th floor of Canton Tower, China. For the uninitiated, the Guangzhou Tower is the second tallest TV tower in the world after the Tokyo Sky Tree (634 m) in Japan.

4. The largest science museum in the world

In 2018, the Guangdong Science Center was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest science museum with an area of ​​126,513.58 square meters.2, And the total area is over 450,000m2. The center currently has 10 permanent themed pavilions that display more than 510 artefacts.

5. The longest city wall is located inside the city

Some people know that in addition to the Great Wall, there is still the Nanjing Wall in China – which holds the record for the longest inner-city defense wall in the world. The Nanjing Wall was built between 1366 and 1386 to protect the ancient capital of the Ming Dynasty. The project required 200,000 workers in 21 years to complete.

The world’s longest revolving wall covers an area of ​​over 5,400 hectares in Nanjing. It was originally about 35 km long, but today only about 21 km remains.

6. The tallest vineyard in the world

China is next to Spain in terms of vineyard area, but currently holds the world’s highest vineyards according to Guinness World Records. Pure Land and Super-High Tall Vineyard A city in Tibet – a vineyard in Lhasa. It has an elevation of more than 3563 meters and was built in 2013.

7. The largest ice sculpture in the world

The world’s largest ice sculpture “Romantic Feelings” was created in late 2007 as part of the Harbin International Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Heilongjiang Province, China. It is 35 m high and 200 m long, measuring 3,398 m3 Snow and a team of 600 sculptors from 40 different countries created.

Source: Gallery