The latest James Bond screened in London

The latest installment in the adventures of James Bond, “Wait for the tie”, Screened Tuesday night in London, vintage full of action and surprises Daniel Craig Its work ends in beauty. The actor is there Last time 007 Clothing. The 53-year-old UK walked the red carpet before the London screening at the Royal Albert Hall Rami Malek And Leah Sedax, As well as the singer Billy Elish He will perform the official song of the film. The Princes Charles And William Their wives were there too.
Do not hesitate to end this film To break some owner codes, One of the most lucrative in the 7th art, this heir opens the hypotheses in a form that can be taken. Daniel Craig assured Sky News that he had it “No really bad memories” As his 15-year secret agent.
In the movie, Two women have important roles Psychologist Madeleine Swann (Leah Sedax, James Bond’s successor who changed after “Specter”) reveals that her character is full of secrets and wounds.
A new MI-6 recruitment, starring Agent Nomi Lashana Lynch Officially renamed “007” after leaving James Bond’s service. On the red carpet, Britain ruled “Incredible” In order to act in this role, “The stars were aligned”. His character, drawn quickly, is a brilliant way for producers Respond to sexual allegations.
Unlike the Telegraph judging him, the Guardian came out excited “Disappointing and normal”. In any case the basics are: Spectacular chase, intense shootouts, gadgets and stunning viewsS, from Norway to Jamaica and southern Italy. The ‘Aston Martin DB5, Heavily fitted, turned. Without forgetting Touch of British comedy, Derived from the 1960s, less intelligent, more self-mocking.
The 25th installment of 007’s Adventures will be released in the United Kingdom on Thursday and in France on October 6, due to the long – awaited, repeated detention.