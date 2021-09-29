Someone from Osijek bought a mobile phone on the Internet and came up with a brick set – Economy

“I consider myself well acquainted with the internet. I spend many hours a day on my smartphone and laptop, which I have bought at least 50 times in recent years, but have sold products by agreement through social networks. Various mobile phones, car parts, technology items worth several thousand kunas Everything worked fine until March, and I told myself a few times – what a fool you are. The voice of Slavonia Osijek is 52 years old from Redfail.

He then focused his entire attention on communicating with the “seller”, but the profile with which they contacted on the social network was closed.

According to him, the person he arranged to buy from was from the Zamorak area, and the package came from Stopray near Split. He did not call the police.

He ordered a computer part and received a torque pointer

In another case, the damage was not so great, he ordered a part for a computer for 80 kuna, and he also received a plastic winding mouse on the package.

“Business is often done through social networks – I know it’s exclusively mine because of guilt over trust. Another mistake is that we exchanged information with messages, not direct phone calls, and that’s not sure.” Be careful when shopping on social networks, and buy more valuable items. Until I know that person well, I want to warn people exclusively through specialized websites, ”he said.

He left the brick and the twisting mouse as souvenirs in the cafe, decorated the brick with the word “stupid”, and he added “jerk” to the mouse.

He says everyone laughs nicely when they see it on the shelf behind the bar. Due to the first set in March, he reasonably gets a nickname from a friend – Brick.

Seven types of scams

Police have classified seven commonly used scams, with advice to avoid them.

The first is a CEO or director fraud, fraudsters pretending to be your bosses or bosses and tricking you into depositing money into a fake account or transferring unauthorized money from a business account.

Second Fraud fraudsters pretend to be your customers or suppliers and deceive you into paying future bills into another bank account.

The third way of fraud is identity theft, and criminals use “wishing” – in which they call you and try to force you to disclose your personal, financial or security information or pay them. “Phishing” is an online identity theft with fake emails, and “smashing” is an identity theft via SMS.

The fourth way is through bank fraudulent websites: a fake bank email is used with a fake internet connection. Once you click the link, various methods are used to collect your financial and personal data.

In love scams, cheaters pretend to be interested in a romantic relationship. They usually happen on dating sites, and cheaters often use social media or email to communicate.

The sixth way of fraud is the theft of personal data, and fraudsters collect your personal data through social media channels.

Lastly Investment Fraud and Online Shopping Fraud: It makes you think you are on the path to a smarter investment … or they give you a better but fake offer.