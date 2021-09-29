Home Top News Soho employs 10 staff at Windmill in London

Sep 29, 2021 0 Comments
Windmill Soho, l'ancien théâtre de Londres connu pour ses dîners-spectacles
By Laurent Collin | Posted on 09/29/2021 at 2:04 pm Updated on 09/29/2021 at 2:13 pm

Opened in the heart of Soho since 1912, Windmill enjoys a second youth led by French entrepreneur Romain Roussett.

This building today has an exceptional history and architecture Mecca of dinner shows And nightlife in London. If the show is on stage from Wednesday to Saturday, it will be on the plate and in the mirrors as well. Customers can really enjoy a meal of chef Andrew McLeish and creative cocktails starring renowned mycologist Andy Millin Michelin. After dinner, the establishment gradually takes on the appearance of a club.

Every evening from Wednesday to Saturday, you have the opportunity to work as a waiter, room assistant, hostess or floor manager at this legendary place. About ten seats need to be filled immediately. Remuneration: From 12.50 / hr. Experience is desired, but not required. Excitement and a smile are essential.

Please send your application for Romain Rousette: [email protected]

