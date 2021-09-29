Millions of “Android”, “Windows” and “iPhone” users will lose internet access in a few days!

Millions of devices, including Android, Windows and iPhone phones, are just a few days away from completely losing Internet access.

A security expert has warned that the upcoming change, which begins Thursday, September 30, could have major repercussions on a wide range of devices made by leading household names. The reason for the potential Internet block is the HTTPS security protocol.

HTTPS (also known as Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure)

When you visit a website in browsers like Chrome, you may notice a lock icon in the address bar.

This means that the website uses HTTPS, which means that the site is secure and any information you enter is protected. Why is this important for Android, iPhone and Windows users?

On Thursday, September 30, the root certificate – which is used to encrypt communications between devices and the web and is required for HTTPS – expires.

After this date, devices and web browsers will no longer trust certain certificates called IDentTrust DST Root CA X3.

For most devices, this will not cause problems. However, for older devices that have not been updated for several years (and do not have the right to use the new certificate), you may lose access to the Internet.

Accordingly To the blog From Scott Helm, security researcher bets that next Thursday “some things may break”.

In an online article, Helm said, “This is not the first time the root CA certificate has expired, and I imagine it will follow the previous expiration course.

The affected root certificates were issued by non-profit Lets Encrypt, which has issued more than two billion certificates in total – a large part of the web.

For iPhone users, you need to make sure that you are not running an update lower than iOS 10.

Windows users need to make sure that Windows XP does not run anything less than SP3. If you have a Mac, you need to make sure that you are not running version less than 10.12.1.

“There are a few other sites that need further investigation to see if they fail after the Identrust DST Root CA X3 expires,” Helm said.

It includes Amazon Kindle e-readers with patch less than 3.4.1 and PS4 game console with less than 5.00 firmware.

Here is the complete list of affected software versions:

– OpenSSL <= 1.0.2

– Windows

– Magos <10.12.1

– iOS <10 (iPhone 5 is the lowest model to access iOS 10)

– “Android” <7.1.1

– Mozilla Firefox <50

Ubuntu <16.04

– دبيان <8

– Java 8 <8u141

Java 7 <7u151

– NSS <3.26

– Amazon FireOS (Silk Browser)

Source: Express