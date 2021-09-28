The man who tried to kill Ronald Reagan was soon completely acquitted

John Hinkley Jr., who tried to assassinate US President Ronald Reagan in 1981 to impress actress couple Foster, may be completely free in June 2022.

According to court documents, a federal judge on Monday, September 27, approved an agreement between the judiciary and John Hinkley, who was released from a psychiatric hospital in 2016 after 30 years in prison. If he continues and he continues, the rules of his judicial review will be completely removed within nine months. “Psychologically stableநீதிபதி, Judge Paul Friedman said during a hearing in the American media.

John Hinkley, now 66, shot and killed the President of the United States on March 30, 1981, outside the Washington Hilton Hotel. He said he wanted to impress the actress couple Foster he saw in the movie.Taxi driver“. He was declared criminally irresponsible by the court.

One of his bullets flew out of the armored president’s limousine and hit Ronald Reagan in the chest, going very close to his heart. Three others were injured, including White House spokesman James Brady, who was partially paralyzed and had a speech problem.