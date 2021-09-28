Home Entertainment The man who tried to kill Ronald Reagan was soon completely acquitted

The man who tried to kill Ronald Reagan was soon completely acquitted

Sep 28, 2021 0 Comments
John Hinckley avait été déclaré pénalement irresponsable par la justice américaine.

John Hinkley Jr., who tried to assassinate US President Ronald Reagan in 1981 to impress actress couple Foster, may be completely free in June 2022.

Read moreUS President Inauguration: Roosevelt, Reagan or Obama, his style

According to court documents, a federal judge on Monday, September 27, approved an agreement between the judiciary and John Hinkley, who was released from a psychiatric hospital in 2016 after 30 years in prison. If he continues and he continues, the rules of his judicial review will be completely removed within nine months. “Psychologically stableநீதிபதி, Judge Paul Friedman said during a hearing in the American media.

John Hinkley, now 66, shot and killed the President of the United States on March 30, 1981, outside the Washington Hilton Hotel. He said he wanted to impress the actress couple Foster he saw in the movie.Taxi driver“. He was declared criminally irresponsible by the court.

Read moreJean-Pierre Robin: “Forty Years Later, Midrand-Reagan’s Copy, Macron-Trump Tandem”

One of his bullets flew out of the armored president’s limousine and hit Ronald Reagan in the chest, going very close to his heart. Three others were injured, including White House spokesman James Brady, who was partially paralyzed and had a speech problem.

See also  JLS star J.P.

You May Also Like

Marvel Thor has sued the creators of Iron Man and Spider-Man

Marvel Thor has sued the creators of Iron Man and Spider-Man

France News Live

The latest MCU movie broke the iconic record

Barna Boy shows Leggy Cave to his fans

Barna Boy shows Leggy Cave to his fans

What became of the hero of the film starring Tom Hanks?

What became of the hero of the film starring Tom Hanks?

The new James Bond will be released next week

The new James Bond will be released next week

The Romanian film "Blue Moon" was crowned at the San Sebastian Festival

The Romanian film “Blue Moon” was crowned at the San Sebastian Festival

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *