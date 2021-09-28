Josh Gordon signed with Kansas City

Newcomer to the league Josh Gordon has finally found a place to start his career again. The league-suspended All Pro receiver has signed a pledge with Kansas City, according to ESPN. For now it is only a commitment to the Reserve Team, but promotions for active staff should be followed quickly.

Gordon led the league in 2013 with 1,646 yards. According to LAA Sports’ Matt Least and Eric Down, many owners were interested and inquired about their services. But the gravity of Kansas City was able to persuade for many years.

Gordon’s latest actions took place at the fan-controlled Football League Zappers, along with his former Browns teammate Johnny Manziel.

As for the NFL, Gordon came out of the NFL with a pronounced indefinite suspension pronounced in December 2019. This is his sixth permit since 2013. Last July he submitted a request for restructuring to Commissioner Roger Coalition and received support from the NFL Players Association.