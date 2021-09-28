Iranian nuclear – Israel accuses Iran of crossing “all red lines”

– Israel has accused Iran of crossing “all the red lines.” The Israeli Prime Minister has advised Iran not to honor its promises regarding Iran’s nuclear program. The Iranian ambassador to the UN condemned the “fear of Iran.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett addressed the UN General Assembly on Monday. AFP

New Israeli Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett will address the UN Security Council on Monday. He accused Iran’s nuclear program of crossing “all red lines” from the platform, urging Europeans and Americans to allow Iranian explorers to enter Tehran.

“Iran’s nuclear program has reached a turning point, for which we have the tolerance,” Bennett told the UN in June after Benjamin Netanyahu. In recent years, Iran has made great strides in its nuclear research and development, production and enrichment capabilities. Iran’s nuclear program is at a critical juncture, and all red lines have been crossed, ”Bennett added.

“Studies have been ignored. All preferred thinking has gone wrong. Iran is currently violating International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreements and withdrawing from it. Without any consequences, Israel will not allow Iran to buy nuclear weapons,” Bennett said.

“Access Required”

These statements by the Israeli prime minister, who described Iranian President Ibrahim Rousseff as a “butcher”, have stopped talks between Tehran and the major powers from resuming a historic 2015 deal that would severely restrict Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions.

However, Israel, which, under the Trump administration, welcomes US withdrawal from the agreement to lift sanctions against Tehran, is considering a possible new agreement on Iran’s nuclear program. For purposes.

However, just days after condemning the lack of cooperation in the matter, the IAEA concluded on September 12 an agreement with Iran on the maintenance of surveillance equipment at nuclear installations. But the agency lamented on Sunday that permission had been denied for an “essential” workshop to manufacture centrifugal components located in a garage near Tehran.

On Monday, the European Union and the United States urged Iran to allow IAEA inspectors access to Tehran, which it says is not part of a recently negotiated agreement.

“We call on Iran to provide the IAEA with the necessary access as soon as possible,” said Luis Bono, the US chief of staff. If the issue is not resolved soon, “we will discuss with other team members in the next few days and decide on an appropriate response,” he said.

The EU “expressed deep concern”. “This is a worrying development,” he said, urging Iran to welcome inspectors in the garage. On June 23, Tehran said it had thwarted a “sabotage” operation that blamed Israel for building the building “around the garage” of its nuclear power plant.

“Lie”

US President Joe Biden has said he is prepared to withdraw at least part of the sanctions imposed by Donald Trump against Iran, but to re-establish the agreement on the condition that Tehran return to its default obligations against US pressure.

In an interview with Foreign Policy in early September, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Kantz said he was ready to “accept” the Biden administration’s approach, while calling for sanctions and military action against it. Tehran, if this strategy fails.

“If we really want to stop (Iran’s plan with nuclear weapons itself according to Israel, editorial note) (…), we can win, that’s what we’re going to do,” he concluded. Bennett warned that “words do not prevent centrifuges from spinning.”

The Iranian ambassador to the UN, Majid Takht Rawanzi, responded to the Israeli Prime Minister’s speech in a brief tweet. “Fear of Iran is rife at the UN,” he wrote, denouncing “lies” and denying Israel the right to speak out about Iran’s nuclear program, while the country “has hundreds of nuclear weapons.”

AFP

