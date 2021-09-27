Venezuela demands that the physical integrity of Chilean immigrants be respected

Republican Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez called on the Chilean government this Sunday to respect the physical integrity of Venezuelan immigrants. In the same vein, Republican President Nicolas Maduro announced this Sunday that he had ordered the implementation of the Volda a la Batria project for the return of the country’s people to Chile.

In a post posted on Twitter, he denies attacks on Venezuelan foreigners and Venezuelan immigrants and demands that Chilean national and local authorities respect the physical and psychological integrity of our citizens. Pdte Nicolas Maduro Ordered the implementation of the plan to return to our homeland [email protected]! ”.

The call was made to reject the racist march in Iquique this Saturday, where they burned the belongings of hundreds of immigrants – most of them Venezuela – and camped in some squares of the city center.

After these events, immigrants – women and children – were thrown out of the streets.

In this regard, various social groups, political leaders and international organizations such as the United Nations have condemned the attacks on immigrants in Chile and criticized the government of the far-right Sebastian Pinera.