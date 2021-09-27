The researchers focused on unfaithful men. They were instructed on how to identify them at a glance

Loyalty is one of the most important criteria for women to choose partners. British researchers have now discovered which men are statistically more unfaithful. It is enough to look at the feet once to know the infidels.

The British dating site Illicit Encounters interviewed about two thousand people. In the survey, depending on the size of her legs, she can tell if her partner is more loyal or vice versa.

According to a survey of dating sites, the biggest infidels have more than 44 shoe sizes. The biggest infidels are men with 46 shoe sizes. In this group, 29% of men admitted to betrayal. This was followed by 45% shoe size, where 25% were infidels. The third largest group (22%) wore No. 47 shoes and the fourth group (21%) wore size 48 and above.

According to dating spokeswoman Jessica Leoni, this may be related to height. “Men with big legs are usually taller. These men are more attractive to women,” the spokeswoman said. The sun.

“Although women may say there are more reasons for infidelity, the data does not lie. Infidels typically have a shoe size of over 44,” Jessica added.

The researchers compared their results with well-known unfaithful celebrities, which confirmed their findings. Golfer Tiger Woods, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and actor Hugh Grant have shoe sizes above 44.

TN.cz