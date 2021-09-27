Realme V11s 5G – Cheapest smartphone with 5G connectivity: Gadget.ro – Hi-tech lifestyle

Mobile Phones



Realmy has announced a new low-cost phone that is compatible with 5G technology. This is called Realme V11s 5G And a small update is coming Realmy V11 5G, The device was launched in February this year.

There are not many design changes, important differences in the hardware area are implemented. Realmy V11S benefits from 5G Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology, which allows you to add up to 5GB of virtual RAM.

Full specifications for Realme V11s 5G:

6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 20: 9 aspect ratio;

Octa Core MediaTek Dimension 810 processor with 2 x ARM Cortex-A76 up to 2.4 GHz and 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 up to 2.0 GHz, Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4/6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB storage space for slot microSD;

Android 11 with RealMe UI 2.0;

5G SA / NSA, 4G, Wi-Fi a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C 2.0, Jack Audio T 3.5mm, Sitter T Ambrent lateral, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Beidou;

13 megapixels f / 2.2, PDAF + 2 megapixels depth, f / 2.4, LED flash, 8 megapixel front camera with f / 2.0 and 1080 f shooting at 30 fps;

5000 mAh battery with 18W charge, 189 gr. And 8.4 mm thick.

The Realme V11s 5G is available in purple and black for around $ 215.