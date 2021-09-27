Home Technology Realme V11s 5G – Cheapest smartphone with 5G connectivity: Gadget.ro – Hi-tech lifestyle

Realme V11s 5G – Cheapest smartphone with 5G connectivity: Gadget.ro – Hi-tech lifestyle

Sep 27, 2021 0 Comments
Realme V11s 5G - Cheapest smartphone with 5G connectivity: Gadget.ro - Hi-tech lifestyle
Mobile Phones

Realmy has announced a new low-cost phone that is compatible with 5G technology. This is called Realme V11s 5G And a small update is coming Realmy V11 5G, The device was launched in February this year.

There are not many design changes, important differences in the hardware area are implemented. Realmy V11S benefits from 5G Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology, which allows you to add up to 5GB of virtual RAM.

Full specifications for Realme V11s 5G:

  • 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 20: 9 aspect ratio;
  • Octa Core MediaTek Dimension 810 processor with 2 x ARM Cortex-A76 up to 2.4 GHz and 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 up to 2.0 GHz, Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4/6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB storage space for slot microSD;
  • Android 11 with RealMe UI 2.0;
  • 5G SA / NSA, 4G, Wi-Fi a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C 2.0, Jack Audio T 3.5mm, Sitter T Ambrent lateral, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Beidou;
  • 13 megapixels f / 2.2, PDAF + 2 megapixels depth, f / 2.4, LED flash, 8 megapixel front camera with f / 2.0 and 1080 f shooting at 30 fps;
  • 5000 mAh battery with 18W charge, 189 gr. And 8.4 mm thick.

The Realme V11s 5G is available in purple and black for around $ 215.

Source: gsmarena.com

About the author

Cosmin Musad

Author at Gadget.ro since 2012, interested in all the latest technologies. Write about the latest information, reviews, incompatible gadgets, etc. in the IT&C world. Uses OnePlus 7 Pro, Acer Aspire V3-571G and Nikon D3300.

See also  How Netizens reacted to Farmville announcing a December 31 halt to operations

You May Also Like

"After a strong start, we froze like a smartphone ..."

“After a strong start, we froze like a smartphone …”

Revolution in smart TVs: In a few days the smartphone will control them and provide new functions

Revolution in smart TVs: In a few days the smartphone will control them and provide new functions

Un certificat de sécurité non mis à jour peut bloquer Internet. © Lukas Bieri, Pixabay

September 30, 2021, is the day the Internet is disabled for millions of smartphones and computers

Gboard | The trick of sending a touch 'screenshot' | Android | Apple | iOS | IPhone | Technology Applications | nnda | nnni | Game-game

Gboard | The trick of sending a touch ‘screenshot’ | Android | Apple | iOS | IPhone | Technology Applications | nnda | nnni | Game-game

Google Chrome | Steps to make the search engine the default browser | Game-game

Google Chrome | Steps to make the search engine the default browser | Game-game

Lazy bag! Updated content and a list of known issues in the new version of Win11! | Exfostest News

Lazy bag! Updated content and a list of known issues in the new version of Win11! | Exfostest News

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *