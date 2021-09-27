Rare earthquake spreads panic in Melbourne

A Earthquake 5.9 size hit the southeast

Australia, Shook buildings in Melbourne and panicked residents ran out of the area, which was not used for the quake. The quake, which occurred at a depth of ten kilometers, shocked residents of Australia’s second largest city at 9am and was felt hundreds of kilometers around. Emergency services have received calls for help

About 700 km from the center.

The United States Geological Studies (USGS) had a size of 5.8 before changing it to 5.9. Most of Melbourne’s residents, who had been locked up for eight weeks, were at home at the time of the earthquake. Scenes of panicked residents leaving their homes have occupied social networking sites. Responding from New York, Prime Minister Scott Morrison insisted there was no casualty or significant damage. Nevertheless, he acknowledged the “most confusing” side of the quake for people in an area not as well used for earthquakes as Australia.

An earthquake every ten or twenty years in the region

Parker Mayo, a 30-year-old cafe worker, says “everything started to shake … everyone was a little shocked” when he saw bricks falling to the ground from the Chapel Street shopping area. The first quake was followed by a magnitude 4 earthquake. Large earthquakes are uncommon in southeastern Australia, a region with a very dense population. “I was sitting at work at my desk … It took me a while to figure out what it was,” Mark Holcomb, the mayor of Mansfield near the epicenter, told ABC.

According to Mike Sandiford, a geologist at the University of Melbourne, this is the largest earthquake in Southeast Australia in recent years. An earthquake of this magnitude occurs once every ten to twenty years in southeastern Australia, the last being Thorptale in 2012, “he said.” We had a very large magnitude 6 in the late 1800s, although the exact magnitude is not well known. GeoScience Australia reports four earthquakes of magnitude.

The scientist warned that Australians “expected hundreds of earthquakes, most of which could not be seen by humans, but probably felt ten”, and that “billions of dollars worth of damage” would occur if the earthquake “happened in Melbourne.”