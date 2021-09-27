Jimmy Butler has released a new look at the dawn of the season!

After a very slow season individually and collectively, Jimmy Butler returned to Miami. To mark this new beginning, Buckets released a new look.

2020-2021 season? Which season is 2020-2021? Mayonnaise was miserably eliminated by Bux in the first round of the playoffs after a campaign that never took place, with the heat players constantly failing to take advantage of their best ride into the bubble. The owner knows that the expectations are much higher than what was offered last year, and the whole list has a knife between its teeth … Jimmy Butler.

Last year was limited to 52 games and had less impact than usual, having already buckets the past clean to see next year. To mark the occasion, there is nothing better than a new great look for the South Coast:

We call it back and forth to #JimmyAvecDesBraids

There is flow, and concentration too. Not selected for last year’s All-Star game, Butler has many personal and collective reasons to sign off on a great season this year. That’s good: the whole of Miami is waiting for this.

The new look of new life is the credibility of Jimmy Butler’s return to Florida. I hope Buckets finds a position that will take him to the all-star game.