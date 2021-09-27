Home Top News International. “French” Skelton, Arnold and Laddu with Australia on November tour?

International. "French" Skelton, Arnold and Laddu with Australia on November tour?

Sep 27, 2021
INTERNATIONAL. Les ''Français'' Skelton, Arnold et Latu de retour avec l'Australie dès la tournée de novembre ?

Due to the Govt crisis, the Australian Federation has decided to review Its downward selection criteria for players playing abroad. Previously, you must have evolved 7 seasons On Super RugbyWhen at least 60 choices With the teamAustralia. Strict criteria, which prevented many good elements from wearing the Wallaby jersey.

But with Increasingly complex movementsThe question of selecting players who did not develop in Super Rugby, especially due to health conditions, arises more and more. In fact, since this summer, coach Dave Rennie can now be aligned Two players in this system did not meet these criteria. The latter was therefore called Samu Crayfish, Sean McMahon And Duncan Payova Play Rugby Championship. The exception to the rule, this “French” may benefit Skeleton, Rory Arnold And Laddu. In fact, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, Dave Rennie wants to use these three players as part of this fall tour, which will face Australia Japan, L ‘England, The Wales As well as Scotland.

A tour to the Wallabies that is supposed to create great trips across many continents. Now, who says displacement Health bubble and total isolation. A big control for these players who have been “limited” to each other since the start of the summer. Traveling to Europe and Japan would be more difficult for these three players who already live on the old continent. The coach can let a few players relax so they can find their families, while introducing new elements to the team during its matches, in order to build a great deep team, something he has not had for two years now. World Cup 2023.

To see if all three of these players will get a chance on the national team again, they are currently performing on the lawns of France every weekend.

