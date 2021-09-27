Gianni Stains to play for Australia as All-Whites

Gianni Stennes. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand have lost one of the best chances in international football to Australia.

Gianni Stains, who played for the Allivites at the Tokyo Games, said his loyalty to manager Danny Hay was elsewhere and that he chose to represent Australia at the senior level.

He says he is disappointed but accepts the decision.

“I would not say it would be disappointing to see Gianni make this choice,” Hay said in a New Zealand football statement today.

“He was part of the Olympic team, which showed how exciting the future of New Zealand football is, and I think the time he spent in our national organization played a major role in his development. At the end of the day, it’s his decision, and we value it.

Danny Hay and the Olivites at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, six newcomers have joined the 21 All-Whites squad to play against Curaao and Bahrain next month.

It also includes 10 athletes who were part of the Olympic team that reached the quarterfinals in Tokyo.

The team was made up of players from outside Australia and New Zealand due to return travel restrictions in both countries.

“I think this is a testament to the strength of the talent we create and the success they have had overseas. We were able to put together a team that did not have players from New Zealand and Australia,” Hay said.

“Obviously we want to add players from that part of the world.”

Winston Reid has not been available to play since returning from injury recently, but will join the team in a guiding role.

Called 21:

Stephen Marinovic (25 appearances) Haboyal Knop Hagal, Israel

Nicola Janev (1st cap) AFC Wimbledon, England

Michael Wood (2 appearances) Almer City FC, Netherlands

Michael Boxall (33 appearances) Minnesota United, USA

Nico Box (3 choices) SJK Seinäjoki, Finland

Liberto Caucasus (3 caps) Sint-Troutens VV, Belgium

Kelvin Kalua * (0 caps) Eastern Suburbs, New Zealand (currently being tested in Europe)

Nico Girvan (0 caps) Padua, Italy

Nando Bijnecker (1 cap) FC Helsinger (loan from Rio Ave FC), Denmark

Tommy Smith (38 appearances) Colchester United, Angler

Bill Duiloma (26 hats) Portland Timber, USA

Dalton Wilkins * (0 picks) Golding IF (ready for FC Helsinger), Denmark

Joe Bell (2 appearances) Viking FK, Norway

Joseph Champions * (0 caps) Giresunspor, Turkey

Matthew Carpet * (0 caps) Turin, Italy

Sarpreet Singh (6 appearances) SSV John Regensburg (credit to FC Bayern Menich), Germany

Marco Stamanic * (0 caps) HB Køge (loan from FC Copenhagen), Denmark

Andre de Jong (4 appearances) Amazulu FC, South Africa

Elijah Just (2 appearances) FC Helsinger, Denmark

Period McW (1 cap) FC Helsinger, Denmark

Chris Wood (57 appearances) Burnley FC, England