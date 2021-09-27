Freight trucks receive QR codes in the software of the Ministry of Public Safety

Freight owners are required to announce their itinerary and obtain QR codes in the software of the Ministry of Public Safety instead of the software of the Directorate for Roads.

On September 27, the Vietnam Directorate for Roads asked provinces and cities to test software to control drivers and their comrades in police freight cars for social order management. Association (Department C06 – Ministry of Public Safety).

Accordingly, traffic divisions and truck drivers are required to report information to suckhoe.dancuquocgia.gov.vn instead of vantair.drvn.gov.vn to the Directorate for Roads.

When using C06 software, the occupant of the car announces the information and issues the QR code according to the instructions. The driver prints the QR code on A5 size paper pasted on the windshield of the car and on both sides of the car.

A driver holds an ID card with a QR code for forces operating at a checkpoint south of Hanoi. Photo: That’s Ensok.

According to a representative of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, at the pilot stage, the units could still announce information about the two software systems of the two agencies. Until the software of C06 works smoothly, the Directorate of Roads software will stop issuing QR codes for goods.

Department C06 will issue QR codes to serve public administration in trucks. The medical notification software of the Ministry of Health will also be integrated into the software of the C06 department as per the direction of the government.

For a long time, the Department of Transportation has been allowing freight trucks to announce their itinerary, register an ID card with a QR code through the Directorate of Roads software, and enable them to move quickly through isolated checkpoints. After registration, the ID card will be issued automatically, the car owner will print the paper and paste it on the car windshield for convenient rotation through the isolated checkpoint. The power at the checkpoint scans the QR code with the phone to turn the car around, no need to stop the car.

Mr. Tui

