Barna Boy shows Leggy Cave to his fans

Barna Boy, a self-proclaimed African company, invited Architectural Digest, an American monthly magazine founded since 1920, to tour his luxurious mansion in Lagos. In less than 5 minutes of video, the Grammy winner took over AD Across the two-story building, guests are shown home decorating designs and the inspiration behind the structure.

Barna Boy fully excited her fans on social media, showing off the interior of her luxurious apartment in Leggy, Lagos. The 7,000-bedroom mansion, which sits on 13,000 square feet of land, was designed by Nigerian architect Agos Enbelli, who built a luxurious 10-bedroom house for former Manchester United striker and last Africa’s top scorer Jude Igalo. Cup of Nations in Egypt.

From the guest bedroom to the ‘Barna Room’, many award-winning American magazines were picked up, including photos of old vinyl recordings and musical legends, including Fella Ransom-Kutty and Ebenezer Obe. Architectural Digestion, In the elegant salon, “his sisters” and his impressive studio, he called “magical place”. Barna Boy is believed to be the first Nigerian entertainment personality to appear in the ‘Open Door’ seriesArchitectural Digestion.

The magazine visual tour toured the homes of several prominent musicians, including Kanye West, Big Sean, Lil Wayne and DD. ” In early 2020, the Grammy winner Barna Boy moved into a 7-bedroom house located on a Bukolik estate in Lagos, the creative and business capital of Nigeria. AD wrote on Instagram.

⁇ We had to take the Architect to Lagos to see who we really were Barna Boy also posted on her Instagram page. His fans responded quickly in the comment section. ” The taste is too much for this man », The valued tipsy adobecola. ⁇ A real Barna Boy cave. A contemporary museum with works by some famous dead musicians or works of art from this world, Fella Ransom-Gudi and Ebenezer Obe … it is simply amazing », A dit tumo thank you. ⁇ I will show you your cradle one day », Makes Al Ami iron.