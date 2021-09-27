Australia refuses to discharge fossil fuels

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday refused to accept a fossil fuel phase schedule ahead of the September 26-Glasgow climate conference, stressing the country’s reluctance to fight. It was severely affected against climate change.

His deputy, Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, flatly rejected the intent of the “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions suggested by many experts to control the plant’s heat.

Australia, the world’s leading coal exporter and exporter of natural gas, is calling for a reduction in its CO2 emissions ahead of the United Nations Climate Conference (COP26), where the international community wants to provide a concrete framework for the November Paris Agreement. Completed in 2015.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday asked Canberra to set a binding schedule to reduce CO2 emissions and Australian Finance Minister Josh Friedenberg warned that borrowing rates would rise. Zero mission “In 2050, many forces have already done so.

In an interview with Australian media after a trip to Washington, Scott Morrison responded that his government had not yet made a decision on greenhouse gas emissions and refused to promise to reduce fossil fuel exports, which are important to the country’s economy.

Presenting the quality of life of Australians

“We don’t have to do that because the change will be gradual,” the head of the Australian government explained to Channel SBS.

“We are working on technologies and intermediate fuels and technologies that will lead to net zero in 20-30 years. It will not happen overnight,” he said.

Scott Morrison was already a member of the government that overturned the carbon tax bill after winning the 2013 parliamentary election.

His deputy, a climate skeptic, rejected Australia’s move to reduce net CO2 emissions to zero, especially without assurances that it would not affect employment.

“We want to make sure there are no unreasonable consequences or job losses in our regions,” he told the ABC channel.

Barnaby Joyce, whose national party represents mainly rural constituencies, argued that the income from mining and fossil fuels was essential to maintain the quality of life of Australians.

“Fossil fuels are our main export. If we abandon our core exports, we will have to accept a drop in our quality of life,” he said.

(Edition Franைois Donkey Salon)