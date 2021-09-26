The Mad Max Fury Road Film Navy is for sale in Australia

An auction that ended Sunday in Australia featured 13 vehicles from the 2015 Dystopian blockbuster Mad Max Fury Road, which promised to delight collectors.

“When I first saw them, I’m sure one of the cars said + I should have been driven to rage,” the expert told AFP.

Charlize Theron Furiosa or Razor Cola, Max Ford Falcon XB Coupe GT Screen for the fourth installment of George Miller’s Mad Max rights award.

“They should not sit in a warehouse, they should be there and get the respect they deserve,” Geoff McKeev said.

McKeev said the sale has attracted global interest, including at casinos in Las Vegas and the Burning Man Festival in the United States.

Although he has no intention of letting them “cheap”, it is difficult for him to set prices in the Navy.

Owners will only be selling 13 vehicles together in an effort to preserve part of the cinema’s history, while sales close on Sunday.

Even if no cars are allowed on the street, it is not possible, Mr. McKeev said a “beast” like “Gigahorse” is being detained by police from two 1959 Cadillac Coupe Devil, which is of great interest to her. Temporary accommodation in Sydney warehouse.

“When I first saw it start, I wondered if I was having a heart attack,” he said.

The film’s success established the cult status of the Australian Dystopian action series, with its iconic protagonist first played by Mel Gibson in 1979.

Source: AFP