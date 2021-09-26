Sam evolved into a type four hurricane in the Atlantic: what would be its course?

(Photo: EFE / Orlando Barria)



Hurricane Sam Strengthened more than expected and is already progressing as an event Type four on the Sapphire-Simpson scaleThe maximum wind speed is 233 kilometers per hour.

The system is located closer and closer Less Antilles. Throughout the week, Central American officials feared hurricane water would enter Caribbean Sea. However, as the days go by, a more accurate trend forecast is drawn and it seems that Sam will not be traveling on the waters of the region.

As of Sunday, September 26, its vortex will stop moving towards the Caribbean and begin moving northwest. Predictions of National Hurricane Center (NHC) estimates that it will move all the time through the water going northwest, passing a short distance Puerto Rico, Haiti and Cuba, they will not realize the consequences.

If the plan is fulfilled, Sam will continue his path in the direction, across the Atlantic Bermuda Islands (Located in the heights of the Carolinas of the United States).

It does not represent a danger to eastern Mexico, however, be aware of reports issued by state civil defense agencies throughout the week.

(Photo: SMN / Conagua Clima)

At this time, the hurricane is located far away from the national region, 4,150 kilometers east Quintana Rs And 1,760 kilometers Less Antilles. Its wind speed will reach 270 kilometers per hour and it is expected to remain the same A major hurricane (types three, four and five) At least until Thursday, September 20th.

Sam was the 18th of 19 hurricanes to hit the Atlantic in 2021. In addition, it was the fourth major hurricane to hit this season after Grace, Ida and Larry.

According to the National Weather Service (SMN), three to four major hurricanes are expected in the Atlantic this year, with a maximum of 19 tropical cyclones recorded so far.

Hurricane season 2021 in the Atlantic Ocean

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1, with the following systems expected:

* Tropical storms: Between 8 and 11.

* Strong hurricanes (Types 1 and 2)): 4 to 5.

* Severe hurricanes (types 3, 4 or 5): 3 to 4.

Total: 15 to 20 tropical cyclones.

This figure is higher than the average of 14 systems between 1991 and 2020. However, this is far from the 30 hurricanes reported last year.

Names of the Atlantic: Ana, Bill, Claude, Danny, Elsa, Fred, Grace, Henry, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Ode, Peter, Rose, Sam, Theresa, Victor, Wanda.

The season ends on November 30th.

Stock photo of waves from Peter storm column. EFE / Orlando Barria



Rain forecast for Sunday, September 22nd

This Sunday, September 22nd, Significant rainfall in 16 states of the country, Including Valley of Mexico.

The largest accumulation is expected Guerrero and Oaxaca, With 75 to 150 mm logs. In addition, Nayarid, Jalisco, Mykola, Puebla, southern Veracruz, Tabasco and Siabas will receive very heavy rainfall of 50 to 75 mm; And 25 to 50 mm strong in Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa, Colima, Mexico State, Mexico City and Morelos.

At the same time, Sonora, Jagdegas, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Talaxala, Campse, Yucatan and Quintana will have a forecast of 5.1 to 25 millimeters. And Baja California Peninsula, Kohuila, Nuevo Leon, San Luis Potosi and Tamulipas with isolated showers not exceeding five millimeters.

