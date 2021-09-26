Revolution in smart TVs: In a few days the smartphone will control them and provide new functions

After seventy years of coral life, the remote control can retire, instead of something more comfortable and intelligent.

It will more or less say goodbye to the remote control. After all, smartphones with infrared output can already control various devices such as air conditioners. Now, however, there is a real revolution in Italy for compatible televisions Android TV and Google TV. In practice it is possible to use a mobile phone instead of a remote control. Any TV that uses Android TV and Google TV will suffice for any TV. In this case, the change points to comfort, as long as we use our device’s touch screen as a keyboard. For example, it would be much easier to type in search fields or enter passwords for streaming sites.

All this will make the remote control obsolete and the interactions with the new system will be endless: think of any texts we can copy from a site or chat to paste into the text system.

How to turn your smartphone into a TV remote

A few steps are enough to connect your smartphone to the TV. In fact, all you have to do is open the quick control screen and press the pencil, then the customization icon. At that time Android will make available all the quick controls in the form of remote control. Hold down the icon and drag it to the quick control area, where it is most convenient for users.

The remote control icon will then appear, allowing us to use our smart TV, using these functions: Turn the TV on and off, go to the interface, control the playback, turn the volume up and down, enable Google Assistant, and enter text on the phone keypad.

This feature is already active in the United States, but is already planned to expand to 14 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, India, Ireland,

Italy, Mexico, United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland.

This way, the TV can provide the user with favorite channels, watch-complete shows, personalized suggestions and more. This too will be together Safe solution, Now at least one type of user identifier by biometric methods on all Android smartphones Open with your face or fingerprint. However, normal remote controls are not always available.