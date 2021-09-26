Australia refuses to phase out fossil fuels

By Melanie Burton

Melbourne (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to accept a fossil fuel schedule ahead of the Glasgow climate conference, despite his country’s strong position to fight climate change.

His Deputy Prime Minister Barnabas Joyce has categorically rejected the goal of a “net zero emission” of greenhouse gases suggested by many experts to control global warming.

Australia, the world’s leading coal exporter and exporter of natural gas, has been invited to reduce its CO2 emissions ahead of the United Nations Climate Conference (COP26), where the international community wants to provide a concrete framework for Paris in November.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday asked Canberra to set a binding schedule to reduce CO2 emissions and warned that borrowing rates would rise if Australian Finance Minister Josh Friedenberg himself did not promise to achieve “net zero”. Emissions ”By 2050, many forces have already done so.

In an interview with Australian media after a trip to Washington, Scott Morrison responded that his government had not yet made a decision on greenhouse gas emissions and refused to agree to reduce exports of fossil fuels, which are important to the country’s economy.

Presenting the quality of life of Australians

“We don’t have to do that because change will be gradual,” the Australian head of state told SBS.

“We are working on technologies and intermediate fuels and technologies that will lead to net zero emissions in 20 to 30 years. It will not happen overnight,” he said.

Scott Morrison was already a member of the government that overturned the carbon tax bill after winning the 2013 parliamentary election.

His deputy, a climate skeptic, rejected Australia’s plan to reduce its net CO2 emissions to zero, which did not guarantee employment.

“We want to make sure there are no unreasonable consequences or job losses in our regions,” he told ABC.

Barnaby Joyce, whose national party represents mainly rural constituencies, argued that mining and fossil fuel revenues were essential to protect the living standards of Australians.

“Fossil fuels are our main export. If we abandon our core exports, we will have to accept a drop in our quality of life,” he said.

(French version Donkey Salon)