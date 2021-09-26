Australia dominate Argentina at the Rugby Championship

After two opening defeats against New Zealand, Australia recovered well by beating South Africa twice and dominated in Downsville, Argentina on the 5th day of the Rugby Championship this Saturday.
Led by Samu Kerevi, Australia quickly exited early on their own initiative, followed by Reese Hodge (7-0, 5th). Not to worry Argentina, the Australians widened the gap and flattened after a nice low ball sculpted by opener Quad Cooper (18th).
Bofelli’s failed foot play
Upon returning from the locker room, Pumaஸ்s revolted and was rewarded for the effort of captain Julian Montoya (43rd) and quickly returned to the match with the ball taken away. Argentina, who dominated at the start of the second act, paid for its immorality, receiving two inverted penalties and a yellow card for a dangerous game addressed by third-seeded Marcos Kramer (56th). Mario Ledesma’s men may regret the points remaining on the way, with Emiliano Bofelli’s foul foot play error, two missed penalties (4th, 53rd) and a change back (45th).
Utilizing the best wins on foot and the fatigue of the opponents, the Australians flew to Kellogg (27-8, 70th) with an attempt at the end of the match, although the attackers could not win the bonus point. The Australians and Argentines meet next Saturday (9:05 am) for the sixth and final day on the Gold Coast.