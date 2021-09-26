Home Top News Australia dominate Argentina at the Rugby Championship

Australia dominate Argentina at the Rugby Championship

Sep 26, 2021 0 Comments
Australia dominate Argentina at the Rugby Championship

After two opening defeats against New Zealand, Australia recovered well by beating South Africa twice and dominated in Downsville, Argentina on the 5th day of the Rugby Championship this Saturday.

Led by Samu Kerevi, Australia quickly exited early on their own initiative, followed by Reese Hodge (7-0, 5th). Not to worry Argentina, the Australians widened the gap and flattened after a nice low ball sculpted by opener Quad Cooper (18th).

Bofelli’s failed foot play

Upon returning from the locker room, Pumaஸ்s revolted and was rewarded for the effort of captain Julian Montoya (43rd) and quickly returned to the match with the ball taken away. Argentina, who dominated at the start of the second act, paid for its immorality, receiving two inverted penalties and a yellow card for a dangerous game addressed by third-seeded Marcos Kramer (56th). Mario Ledesma’s men may regret the points remaining on the way, with Emiliano Bofelli’s foul foot play error, two missed penalties (4th, 53rd) and a change back (45th).

Utilizing the best wins on foot and the fatigue of the opponents, the Australians flew to Kellogg (27-8, 70th) with an attempt at the end of the match, although the attackers could not win the bonus point. The Australians and Argentines meet next Saturday (9:05 am) for the sixth and final day on the Gold Coast.

See also  Institute Franchise 23 April: Attracting Female Composers

You May Also Like

Catholic Church apologizes to aboriginals for "serious abuse" at boarding schools - release

Catholic Church apologizes to aboriginals for “serious abuse” at boarding schools – release

The Mad Max Fury Road Film Navy is for sale in Australia

The Mad Max Fury Road Film Navy is for sale in Australia

Power generation, US submarine to Australia, financial performance in aeronautics, hydrogen aircraft ... Five most read articles of the week

Power generation, US submarine to Australia, financial performance in aeronautics, hydrogen aircraft … Five most read articles of the week

43rd Ryder Cup - Morning Foursome Matches

Ryder Cup: America started first

Vanity Fair

Lady D: The best addresses for a weekend in London, in the footsteps of Lady Diana

Photos London Fashion Week: 3 Inspiring Looks at Catwalks

Photos London Fashion Week: 3 Inspiring Looks at Catwalks

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *