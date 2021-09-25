Turkey will work with the Taliban if a coalition government is formed: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Ankara is ready to work with the Taliban if they rule with all parties in Afghanistan.

He told reporters on Thursday after attending the 7th session of the UN General Assembly.

“The activities of the Taliban are being monitored,” Erdogan said. Unfortunately, inclusive leadership has not yet been developed.

Earlier, after taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban promised to form a government with all of them. But earlier this month, the cabinet was formed by an internal leadership of the Taliban, most of whom belonged to the Pashtun ethnic group.

“Some messages for change so far will create a cohesive atmosphere in leadership,” he said.

“We haven’t seen it yet,” he said. If such a situation exists, we will move forward to discuss what we can do together.

Earlier on Thursday, Turkish Ambassador to Afghanistan Jihad Erdogan met with interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki.

“Turkey will continue to support the people of Afghanistan and remain committed to our historic relations,” Erzini said in a tweet.

Turkey is currently cooperating with Qatar in the operation of Kabul International Airport.

Source: TRT World