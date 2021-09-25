Home World Turkey will work with the Taliban if a coalition government is formed: Erdogan

Turkey will work with the Taliban if a coalition government is formed: Erdogan

Sep 25, 2021 0 Comments
Turkey will work with the Taliban if a coalition government is formed: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Ankara is ready to work with the Taliban if they rule with all parties in Afghanistan.

He told reporters on Thursday after attending the 7th session of the UN General Assembly.

“The activities of the Taliban are being monitored,” Erdogan said. Unfortunately, inclusive leadership has not yet been developed.

Earlier, after taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban promised to form a government with all of them. But earlier this month, the cabinet was formed by an internal leadership of the Taliban, most of whom belonged to the Pashtun ethnic group.

“Some messages for change so far will create a cohesive atmosphere in leadership,” he said.

“We haven’t seen it yet,” he said. If such a situation exists, we will move forward to discuss what we can do together.

Earlier on Thursday, Turkish Ambassador to Afghanistan Jihad Erdogan met with interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki.

“Turkey will continue to support the people of Afghanistan and remain committed to our historic relations,” Erzini said in a tweet.

Turkey is currently cooperating with Qatar in the operation of Kabul International Airport.

Source: TRT World

See also  'No doubt' Lancashire goes to tier 3, but the clashes continue

You May Also Like

Місія ПАРЄ на "виборах" у Росії не згадала про голосування на окупованих територіях - Новини Росія - 24 Канал

PACE mission in “elections” in Russia does not mention voting in occupied territories – News Russia

Russians rush to buy a house abroad for foreign passports: Real Estate: Habitat: Lenta.ru

Russians rush to buy a house abroad for foreign passports: Real Estate: Habitat: Lenta.ru

I apologize for the suffering I caused to Cypriots and Greco-Americans

I apologize for the suffering I caused to Cypriots and Greco-Americans

Biden wants to open Guantanamo to refugees - again

Biden wants to open Guantanamo to refugees – again

Bolzano and entourage have been isolated after contacting the affected minister

Bolzano and entourage have been isolated after contacting the affected minister

Don 'Tones-Moi Unbreak': Boris Johnson responds to French riots over failed submarine deal

Don ‘Tones-Moi Unbreak’: Boris Johnson responds to French riots over failed submarine deal

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *