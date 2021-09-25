Home Top News The Mad Max Fury Road Film Navy is for sale in Australia

Sep 25, 2021
An auction that ended Sunday in Australia featured 13 vehicles from the 2015 Dystopian blockbuster Mad Max Fury Road, which promised to delight collectors.

Charlize Theron Furiosa or Razor Cola, Max Ford Falcon XB Coupe GT Screen for the fourth installment of George Miller’s Mad Max rights award.

They should not stay in a warehouse, they should be there and get the respect they deserveSaid car expert Geoff McKeev at the Lloyds auction.

Preserving a portion of cinema history

McKeev said the sale has attracted global interest, including at casinos in Las Vegas and the Burning Man Festival in the United States. Although he does not want to leave them. “Go low cost“It simply came to our notice then.

Owners will only be selling 13 vehicles together in an effort to preserve part of the cinema’s history, while sales close on Sunday.

Even if no cars are allowed on the street, it is not possible, McKeev said, adding that police will stop. “Animal“Like”Gigahorse“, Two 1959 Cadillac coupe from Devil.”When I first saw her start, I wondered if I was having a heart attack“, he said.

The film’s success established the cult status of the Australian Dystopian action series, with its iconic protagonist first played by Mel Gibson in 1979.

Mad Max: Fury Road – Official Main Trailer [HD] – 28/12/2020
