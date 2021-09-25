Home Entertainment Release time, release date, distribution and more – L’Observateur de Troyes

Sep 25, 2021 0 Comments
Les Simpsons Saison 33 : Heure de sortie, date de sortie, distribution et +

Simpson Season 33 It deals with American tradition, culture, people and way of life. There is a weak family formed by Matt Croning. In fact, Matt Croning named all the characters in the Simpsons family with his own family members.

Comedy series and so far we can call it the oldest series of all time.

The Simpsons Season 1 Episode 1 aired on December 17, 1989, the series has been around for 31 consecutive years and has gained a huge following worldwide.

Simpson Season 33 Release Date Info

We are going to watch The Simpson soon and it will actually be released on the 26th.e September 2021, which is Sunday at 8 p.m.

The series will air on Fox. Note: There are a few rumors that The Simpsons are predicting a lot of things that they actually predicted a few times when things in the US seemed to coincide.

Where do I watch Simpsons Season 33?

The Simpsons episode 33 airs on Fox. Previous episodes, if anyone would like to see them again, can be accessed at Disney +.

There is nothing wrong with starting a series even if it is old. You can find a lot there, you have not seen Simpsons and if you want to get started you can watch it all at Disney +.

Template information

  • Don Costellanetta provided the floor – Homer J. Simpson
  • Voiced by Julie Gowner – Marjorie Pavier
  • Nancy Cartwright gave the floor – Bartholomew Joe-Joe
  • Yardley Smith – Lisa Mary Simpson
  • Hong Azaria – Mo Sislock
  • Harry Shearer – Primary Seymour Skinner
  • Dress McNeill – Dolph
  • Pamela Hayden voiced – Millhouse Van
  • Kristen Bell – Margin Leading Voice
  • Sarah Chase
  • James L. Brooks
  • Matt Croning
  • Al Jean
List of known episodes with a broadcast date

  • 26the September 2021, regression star
  • Bart is in prison – October 3, 2021
  • Treehouse of Horror XXXII – 10 October 2021
  • The Ways We Were – October 17, 2021

The Treehouse of Horror XXXII “will be new, outside of all the other episodes of Season 33 of The Simpsons, which may be about Halloween.

Trailer

