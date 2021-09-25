Power generation, US submarine to Australia, financial performance in aeronautics, hydrogen aircraft ... Five most read articles of the week

1 – A short lesson on energy sovereignty for the use of wind turbines

By 2050, nuclear power will not be able to supply more than 50% of the national electricity demand. Again, with difficulty. How do we do without renewable materials to achieve carbon neutrality?

2 – France throws red balls at US submarine industrial project for Australia

Sovereignty, schedule, cost and performance of submarines … Compensation for this breach of contract is currently being negotiated by France, with Australia selectively losing US nuclear submarines at all costs to the detriment of the Navy. According to the French Armed Forces Ministry, this breakthrough is punishing the Royal Australian Navy and Australian shipbuilder and taxpayers..

3 – Find 80 airlines with the best financial performance

The epidemic has undermined the competitiveness of the largest aircraft and engine manufacturers. The defense was better opposed than the Rafael maker. Discover the ranking of the top 80 aeronautics players in the world, Manufactured with consulting firm AlixPartners.

4 – With its replacement tools, the starting Universal Hydrogen is doubled Airbus On a hydrogen plane?

American start-up Universal Hydrogen has announced the setting up of its second engineering and design center in Toulouse. Supported by many former Airbus executives, it has set a target of flying a regional aircraft with hydrogen from 2025 onwards..

5 – [L’instant tech] At CNRS, a new approach to quantum computing based on nanomechanical quits

At the University of Bordeaux, the CNRS Ondes et Matière d’Aquitaine Laboratory is interested in a new approach to quantum computing., Far from trapped ions or single photons: nanomechanical quits. Based on the oscillations of the carbon nanotube, they are less sensitive to decay.