Landsat 9 is attached to the Atlas payload shield – spacecraft now

The Landsat 9 satellite is scheduled to be launched on September 27 from the Vandenberg Space Base in California. These photos show the Environmental Surveillance spacecraft being integrated into the payload ferry of its Atlas 5 launcher.

The ground crew loaded the 5,981-pound (2,713 kilogram) spacecraft into the Atlas 5 rocket nose cone inside the integrated processing facility at Vandenberg.

Landsat 9 was built by Northrobe Crumman and is the next in a series of terrestrial satellites developed by NASA and the US Geological Survey. Landsat satellites monitor agricultural activity, forestry, water resources, urban development and other changes in the Earth’s landscape.

The new Landsat satellite is scheduled to be launched on Monday, September 27 at 11:11 a.m. PDT (2:11 pm EDT; 1811 GMT) on the United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket.

Landsat 9 will be launched without any solid rocket boosters in the basic version of ULA’s Atlas 5 rocket. The spacecraft is located within the longest version of the Atlas 5’s four meter diameter (13.1 ft) payload firing.

After being attached, the spacecraft was moved to the Atlas 5 launch site on the 3-East space launch site, where the Crane Landsat 9 satellite and its payload fairing were hoisted over the September 15 rocket.

Read us Work preview story For more details.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: Stephen Clark1.