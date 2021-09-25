Insurer Allen has bought American Zor to launch an offer dedicated to the good mental health of employees

Every day you don’t hear a startup leader talking about his difficulties or weaknesses without makeup. The years of “storytelling winners” have passed, so we hear differently about Allen’s co-founder and CTO Charles Corinth’s testimony about his depression. All smiled young man – degree from Berkeley, a job Instagram And California life – he faced depression, and after a period of denial, like many others, he convinced himself that it would not happen to him because he always had everything he wanted. “What I have learned from all of this is that mental health is a forbidden substance and it is necessary to talk about it. We do not know who to go to and how to get treatment,” he sums up.

It is no coincidence that a few years later, Alan, along with Jean-Charles Samuelian, took the start-up employee mental health issue seriously. It launches a new service, Alammind, a start-up at jr.com.

Being good at work is a forbidden thing […]