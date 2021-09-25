Google Chrome | Steps to make the search engine the default browser | Game-game

If you talk about the fast web browser, you will definitely find different opinions, some believe that Apple’s Safari is faster and others believe that Microsoft Edge stands out above all else, we mention Google Chrome, The most used search engine in the world. In this opportunity, we are going to teach you a trick so that Chrome will always become your default search engine, do you want to know how to do it? We will explain it below.

What is the default search engine? Simple, every time you open it Chrome, Google should appear as the main page, not another. Many times pages you don’t like will appear because of a mistake you made involuntarily or some failure of the browser.

As you may remember, Google Chrome This is a place where you can find any questions related to your favorite topic, as well as the fact that you want to save time, which is why there is controversy over which browser is faster.

To save time, Google has run some shortcuts on what you want in the address bar (where the link goes), but, for a variety of reasons, when searching for something from the aforementioned bar, Yahoo! Search, another browser. When that happens you should keep www.google.com so you can browse Chrome.

How to set up Google Chrome as default browser

Go from computer or laptop www.google.com

Now, press the three vertical dots in the upper right corner.

Many options will be displayed, click on ‘Settings’.

Then, go to the left and click ‘Search’.

Here you should see the section with the same name.

When you find it, you will get the following description “Search engine used in the address bar” and Yahoo! Do a Google search for the site.

Replace Yahoo! By Google (Photo: Mac)

Do you have problems Google Chrome? If the browser crashes, crashes or simply does not open a webpage you will receive the following messages: “Proxy error in Google Chrome” or “This webpage is not available”, click Here Learn solutions and suggestions to help solve this problem.