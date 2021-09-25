Christophe Licada's way of communicating with a little French-speaking Tita van dees ...

For this season 11 Dance with the stars, Supported by Christoph Lycada American model Tida Van Dees. So the dancer had to reconsider his English.
On the first night of season 11 Dance with the starsThe audience got to know the first six pairs of the match. Among them, Moussa, the iconic adventurer Co-Landa, He participates in the set with Corelly Lisada, a friend of Christophe Lycada’s That is my choice. “Moussa is an adventurer. He’s a machine. He’s determined, he’s going Livio’s mother told us. But with whom does his comrade Christophe Licada dance? We discovered it this second evening, which aired on Friday, September 24th. She has been a fan of TF1’s entertainment since 2011 and has been on stage five times without leaving the trophy. A couple who can trust success.
To Christoph Lycada, Tida von Tees a “An Exceptional Class”
“I feel like I got a Christmas present this season! Tida van Dees Is a diamond. It has tremendous potential. It also has an exceptional class. I am so proud to be with her. She has a mental problem. “, Told us Christoph Lisada Who found a way to easily communicate with very few French-speaking Americans.
“I bought a small voice translator, which helps me a lot. “
“I trained a lot! I watched the series in English and listened to the podcasts. We can understand each other when we don’t talk very quickly. During the last hours of training, my brain would often catch fire and burn. So I bought myself a small voice translator, which helps me a lot. I feel the language barrier is blurred “, Explained to us Christoph Licada, He was friends with singers Amel Bent and Priscilla Betty or actress Lydia Milot.