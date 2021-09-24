Russians rush to buy a house abroad for foreign passports: Real Estate: Habitat: Lenta.ru

In September 2021, Russian demand for foreign real estate purchases increased by 30 percent compared to the pre-epidemic period. According to Barnes International Moscow, issued to “Lente.ru”, citizens rushed to buy a house abroad, including a foreign passport and a residence permit (residence permit).

As the realtors mentioned, the Russians wanted real estate in Spain (Barcelona, ​​Marbella), Italy (Tuscany, Lakes Carda and Como real estate), France (C டிte d’Azur) and Monaco.

Related products Almost nothing. Houses in Europe began to sell for 11 rubles. Where can I find them and how to buy them?

First, we are talking about buying a second home real estate with a budget of 10-20 million euros. Greece is famous for its affordable residence permit program, ”experts point out. In addition, according to their data, demand for real estate purchases in the United States has increased by 20 percent. Most Russian buyers are interested in villas priced in the four million dollars located in Miami and New York.

According to Barnes International, 70 percent of Russians plan to buy a home abroad. 20 percent buy real estate for investment purposes, 10 percent – for their own residence.

Experts predict moderate growth in demand for foreign assets by the end of 2021, however, the main activity of buyers from Russia is expected in the spring of 2022, when the EU position on the Russian vaccine against Kovit-19 will be announced.

In the autumn of 2021, Russian investors with assets of more than $ 30 million were frequently interested in obtaining a residence permit for commercial and residential real estate in Spain. Analysts Report Demand for this specialty has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals in Portugal, Montenegro, Greece and Cyprus.