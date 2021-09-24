PACE mission in “elections” in Russia does not mention voting in occupied territories – News Russia

The official report appeared on the PACE website on September 20. Later, they promised to provide a general note on the event.
To the title Russia tightens rope around occupier: what will happen after “elections” in Crimea and Donbass
PACE Mission Report on Elections in Russia
PACE noted that there was no international election monitoring mission. But a special committee of the legislature visited several polling stations in Moscow and the Moscow region.
Based on such short visits, the PACE apparently made decisions about the elections. It is noteworthy that some concerns were expressed by the partners.
Representatives praised the good cooperation of the authorities and the smooth running of the voting process in general on election day, particularly the concerns expressed by some political stakeholders about the environment and the environment in which the election process appeared to have been affected.
– Written in the report.
They said the report was based on remote election meetings, the results of the Venice Commission and meetings with stakeholders.
However, the report did not mention holding elections in the occupied territories.
Election for the State Duma of Russia: What do you know
- Voting lasted three days – from 17 to 19 September 2021. As a result, it is said The pro-government United Russia Party won.
- To increase turnout in the election, the Kremlin has long launched the mass certification of the Donbass. Therefore, people from the occupied territories were allowed to vote.
- On the same day, the invaders took him from Donetsk to Russia 6 buses “with voters”. Russian passports were distributed near and near polling stations “Thanks” Food
- To be able to participate in the election online, a Russian passport is sufficient.
- Many countries have said that Did not recognize the results of the vote In the occupied territories of Ukraine: in particular, the United States, Great Britain and Poland.
- Verkovna Rada adopted a resolution on September 22nd Declared the election illegal Representatives of the State Duma of Russia.