The official report appeared on the PACE website on September 20. Later, they promised to provide a general note on the event.

PACE Mission Report on Elections in Russia

PACE noted that there was no international election monitoring mission. But a special committee of the legislature visited several polling stations in Moscow and the Moscow region.

Based on such short visits, the PACE apparently made decisions about the elections. It is noteworthy that some concerns were expressed by the partners.

Representatives praised the good cooperation of the authorities and the smooth running of the voting process in general on election day, particularly the concerns expressed by some political stakeholders about the environment and the environment in which the election process appeared to have been affected.

– Written in the report.

They said the report was based on remote election meetings, the results of the Venice Commission and meetings with stakeholders.

However, the report did not mention holding elections in the occupied territories.

We will remindElections held by Russia in the Occupied Territories are called referendums. Is a serious violation Principles of International Law, in particular the UN Charter and the Budapest Note.

