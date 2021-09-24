Kate Middleton, Devil Smile in London, revelation on a family trip

Kate Middleton, in the company of her two children George and Charlotte, throws a strange smile, almost devilish and cunning, at the photographers who expelled her in London.

Members of the royal family were found leaving a stationery shop near Prince George’s London School.

The photos were published by the Italian newspaper “C” before the German media “Fraim Spiegel”.

The look thrown at the photographers is amazing. This expulsion of Prince William’s wife was arranged when she was targeted For two months due to rumors of pregnancy, The Royal Palace has not yet commented.

The general magazine, in its September 17 issue, promotes this pregnancy.

On Wednesday, September 15, finally, the English were able to see their princess again. Kate appeared briefly at the Royal Air Force base, a base about a hundred kilometers from the British capital.

That night she appeared with a loose blazer, To cover its opening curves.

For forty days she will be silent. It was a time she took advantage of to prepare for the arrival of a new great joy. ”

