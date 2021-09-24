Aging clock backwards ... technology that renews old cells

Photograph of human skin fibroblasts regenerated after ginseng treatment. / Provided by the Basic Science Support Agency

Normal human cells undergo division throughout their lives. Then, at a certain point, the division rate decreases and eventually stops. The ‘aging clock’ at the ends of the chromosomes telomeres are getting ready to die. However, it is possible to return to young cells by giving special treatment to older cells. Reverse aging is called ‘cell rejuvenation’ technology.

Representative cell rejuvenation technology is induced by fluoripotent stem cells (IPS cells) developed by Professor Shinya Yamanaka at Kyoto University in Japan. It is a technology that temporarily reveals four factors (Oct4, Sox2, Klf4, C-Myc) that somewhat modify the differentiation of cells. There are studies showing that induced fluoride stem cells can restore damaged liver, heart and skeletal muscle. However, these stem cells are of limited use because they can become malignant tumors.

Cells have their own ‘partial rejuvenation’ function. It is an ‘automated system’ that removes the elements within cells that have expired or lost their function. Yoshinori Osumi, a professor at the Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan, was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discovery.

The Department of Material Analysis Research at the Korea Institute of Basic Science and the Department of Biotechnology Research at Yonse University recently announced the discovery of the principle that Rg3 (ginsenoside), a saponin component of red ginseng, stimulates automation and alters aging. Human skin fibroids. The fibroblasts in the skin (between the epidermis and the tissues) act as a spear to prevent skin aging by creating collagen. Saponin is derived from the Latin word ‘sapo’, which is a natural surfactant. Ginseng cysts include Rg1 and Rg3, which have antigenic effects.

The research team found last year that the ginsenoside enzyme test promotes the reverse aging of human skin cells. At the time, however, it was not known why this phenomenon occurred at the molecular level.

The research team recently discovered that ginsenoside stimulates automation by binding directly to the calcium ion channel protein ‘ORAI1’ in the outer cell membrane using the ‘cell heat transfer analysis technique’. Ginsenoside acts as a traffic light and stimulant to ‘remove debris from the cell’. When ginseng oxide OR1 was encountered, an increase in protein-secreting antioxidants in cells was also observed.

A research team led by Professor Guang-Hyun Cho of the Department of Biological and Brain Engineering at KAIST has found a way to transform aging human skin fibroblasts into young cells using computer biological techniques. Systems Biology is a study that explores the principles of life events by combining information technology (IT) based mathematical modeling and cell testing. Lee Chang-yop, the first Korean to be elected a member of the Royal Society of England this year, is a pioneer in this field.

The research team mathematically designed the aging signal network of human skin fibroblasts. Large data from previous research related to molecular biology and protein phosphorylation data obtained from previous experiments were used. After four years of computer simulation, it was discovered that the protein target ‘PDK1’ plays a decisive role in maintaining various aging properties. In contrast, the research team has experimentally proven that blocking PDK1 can rejuvenate old skin cells.

Professor Cho said, “PDK1 is a target that can revitalize not only skin cells but the whole body.

Lee Hae-seong, employee correspondent [email protected]