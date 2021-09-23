Home Top News Two months after the storm, Maison Budget is back alive

Two months after the storm, Maison Budget is back alive

Sep 23, 2021 0 Comments
Les délicieuses pâtisseries de la Maison Puget à Londres dans le quartier de Notting Hill

If you were not in London on July 12, you would have missed the violent storm that struck the capital and other parts of the south of England. The worst movie ever lived by people and businessmen who lost everything.

On Monday, July 12, London was hit by thunderstorms in the afternoon. The shopping flowed into all the shops and houses below the artery as water flowed down the slopes of Portobello Road.

In a matter of minutes, Budget Bakery was submerged by the waves and the entire workshop located in the basement (under the shop) was bathed in 1.5 meters of water. Refrigerators, stoves, electrical network, stocks … the company had to close its doors until the end of August.

Despite this twist of fate, Amandine and Jean-Christophe Budget wear a big smile, all their staff and the citizens of the neighborhood were once orphaned from their favorite bakery. ” During the summer, daily via Instagram and Facebook, we received 250 messages a day asking for re-opening dates. Comments Amandine Puget. ” During our 45 days of forced vacation, instead of the 15 originally planned, we inadvertently created a shortageBefore proceeding, says her husband Jean-Christophe It was a very long stop, which was hard for our team, which eventually started to go in circles. Luckily, as we had planned, we won ten days together in Mexico. We would like to thank all our investors for making this annual trip. .

A re-opening that is not done abruptly

The battle of the experts, the work, the cleaning, the repair or the purchase of new equipment was not a long quiet river for the summer budgets, and they were eager to resume their operation. “At the end of five weeks of work, we had to wait for the final green light from the insurance companies. Without further ado, we did most of the work and took the lead. For 48 hours, our entire team worked hard to renovate the production workshop by redoing everything from the floor to the walls and ceilings. A specialized company intervened to clean and disinfect everything again.A necessary step in obtaining the Certificate of Hygiene and Compliance is what we need to reopen.

See also  Enjoy Euro 2021 with the Circle des Francis in central London
Photo: Laurent Collin

Since the start of the school year, the activity with Budgets has been in full swing again

As the state of health improves, Budget House It was decided to reopen as before the outbreak. This allows customers to re-enter the bakery or sit at a table (8am to 4pm). The Puff, A recipe has now been recorded. Some of the newer products are gourmet, especially brown darts, chocolate broline or revised black forest.

This is a good reason to come back to Portobello Road and enter this bakery and pastry shop!

You May Also Like

Planet Zoo: Announced in the North American Animal Pack Video

Planet Zoo: Announced in the North American Animal Pack Video

The new exhibition about Amy Winehouse is taking place in London

The new exhibition about Amy Winehouse is taking place in London

Romain Grosjean, the French pilot who was severely attacked in the United States

Romain Grosjean, the French pilot who was severely attacked in the United States

Navy Group CEO condemns Australia's "incredible brutality"

Navy Group CEO condemns Australia’s “incredible brutality”

Le pdg de naval group denonce une brutalite inouie de l

Navy Group CEO condemns Australia’s “incredible brutality”

Macron and Biden compromised like a phone call

Macron and Biden compromised like a phone call

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *