The terrifying physical transformation of the Nicola Jockey League

Nicola Joachim had no luck The best Season of his career including a deserving MVP title. But after personal glory, he wants to know collective success. To achieve this he completely redesigned this summer, which scares the rest of the league.

In the increasingly physical league, when players go too fast and jump high, Nicola Jokic stands alone. Because in the field, the ruling MVP is nothing more than an athlete. He is based on his timing and his perfect foundation is more relaxed than his vision, his vision to create shifts and accumulate assists, and his strength to get points. .

However, he will have to redo his efforts to get the Serbian to pass a course and take his team even further and play 100% from start to finish. Probably a factor as to why they’re doing so poorly He changed completely this summer, Showing several pounds less in size. This is so easy to achieve, he distinguished training, but always with the same observation word: overtake!

Stairs, intense weight training, MMA classes … Nicola Jogic has touched it all summer with the terrifying end of the rest of the league. He was outrageously dominating rockets when he was already overweight, so you can’t imagine the damage because he’s slim and muscular. Also, for the first press conference of the season, the center explained where this change came from.

I don’t know if I liked or hated climbing the 543 steps of the Red Rocks Amphitheater. The relationship between me and these stairs is very complicated. But I found it fun to try new things this summer. I was not comfortable at first and it took me out of my comfort zone. My body was not ready for this, so the results were different than I had done before.

Nicola Joachim will be another man this season. Although he may not be as fast or strong yet, he can better withstand repeated attempts on the pitch. Against its backdrop, the Knights can surprise the world!