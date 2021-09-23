The new exhibition about Amy Winehouse is taking place in London

10 years after the singer’s flight 27 ClubAn exhibition will be devoted entirely to his life. Welcome to London Design Museum Backwards Amy – Beyond the stage From November 26th.

The exhibition should allow “Exploring the creative process, powerful music and an unforgettable style of a musician have created a unique path between jazz and RNP.”, According to the organizers. Amy – Beyond the stage He will provide the audience with a notebook, handwritten words, and undisclosed intimate material such as photos. Also, his blue fender, which followed him throughout his life, refers to the design museum website that will be on display. But, her dresses like the yellow dress from Breen’s house are associated with the heart-shaped Moschino bag. In this outfit it is preciseAmy Winehouse She won the award for Best British Female Artist Brit Awards Since 2007. The organizers called the stylist Naomi Barry Who was a close friend of the artist. “I was determined to do an exhibition dedicated to Amy because I had a front row seat when she became a global icon.”, He explained, said the exhibition could be understood “How Amy Winehouse combined music and design to create her own look, style and voice”.

For the biggest fans, let’s meet on November 26th to find out Expression.