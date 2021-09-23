Home Science Mars earthquake saddens Aruna planet .. Massive earthquake on Mars

Sep 23, 2021 0 Comments
Washington: US space agency NASA's Insight lander has detected another earthquake on Mars. NASA says Insight has detected the largest earthquake to date on Mars. The tremor, which came in at 4.2 magnitude, lasted about an hour.

It is noteworthy, however, that such tremors appeared for the third time in a month. On the 25th of last month, Insight detected two earthquakes measuring 4.2 and 4.1 on the Richter scale. NASA says the magnitude of the 4.2 Richter scale that appeared on the 18th of this month is five times higher than the 3.7 scale that occurred in 2019. This is the first time Insight has detected vibrations so far.

NASA scientists are now working to detect the quake. The Martian compass is usually detected by a seismometer at Insight when the wind is light at night. This time, however, Insight recorded a tremor during the day. In March 2018, this Insight Lander landed on Mars.

