Lithuania is asking its citizens to remove Chinese phones

Sep 23, 2021 0 Comments
Lithuania’s Ministry of Defense has warned consumers not to use cell phones made in China and urged them to dispose of them.

The National Cyber ​​Information Center reports that researchers have discovered that “Xiaomi” phones have audit software and that Huawei phones are vulnerable to electronic attacks.

The Hawaiian administration said it did not send the data to third parties.

“We recommend that you do not buy new Chinese phones and do not remove old ones as soon as possible,” said Marcus Apogevius, Lithuania’s deputy defense minister.

