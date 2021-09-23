Lithuania is asking its citizens to remove Chinese phones

3 hours before

Lithuania’s Ministry of Defense has warned consumers not to use cell phones made in China and urged them to dispose of them.

The National Cyber ​​Information Center reports that researchers have discovered that “Xiaomi” phones have audit software and that Huawei phones are vulnerable to electronic attacks.

The Hawaiian administration said it did not send the data to third parties.

“We recommend that you do not buy new Chinese phones and do not remove old ones as soon as possible,” said Marcus Apogevius, Lithuania’s deputy defense minister.

Xiaomi phones were discovered to exist MI10T5G There are programs capable of recognizing expressions such as “Free Tibet”, “Taiwan Live Independence” and “Democratic Movement”.

The report drew attention to the 449 linguistic expressions that can be audited on Xiaomi phone applications, including the web browser.

This feature is disabled on these phones in Europe, but the report says that it can be restarted remotely at any time.

Siomi has not yet responded to a request from the BBC for comment.

The report also found that Xiaomi devices send encrypted data to a server in Singapore.

“This is important not only for Lithuania, but for all countries where Xiaomi devices are used,” the National Cyber ​​Information Center said.

Xiaomi’s reputation has grown significantly with its affordable devices, and the company’s revenue increased 64 percent in the second quarter of this year over the previous year.

The report points out vulnerabilities in Hawaii’s P40 5G phones, exposing users to cyber attacks. See also Internet Crime: Internet and Media: Lenta.ru

A joint statement from the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense and the National Center for Cyber ​​Security said, “The official website of the Hawaiian Apps Guide leads users to third-party online stores, and on careful inspection some applications contain malicious or cyber viruses.”

A Huawei spokeswoman told the BBC that it complies with the laws of the countries in which it operates and prioritizes cyber security and privacy.

“Data is not processed outside of the device. We collect only the data that our customers need to search, download and use third-party processors, as in other App Stores.” Hawaii ensures that the processors users are trying to download are secure.

He also tested another device using the 5G network developed by OnePlus and there were no issues with the device.

The report comes at a time of strained relations between Lithuania and China. Last month, China asked Lithuania to withdraw its ambassador and said it would withdraw its ambassador from the Lithuanian capital.

Disagreements between the two countries began when Taiwan announced the name of its representative body in Lithuania as the “Taiwan Representative Office”.