Genoa – Photo Credit: Icon Game

An American investment firm has officially acquired a controlling stake in Genoa. Founded in 1893, the Serie A club officially changed hands, with 777 partners owning 99.9% of Roseblue.

The Italian newspaper mentions the மில்லியன் 150 million Italian club owned by the Americans. Genoa President Enrico Precioci has sold a majority stake in the club to US company 777 Partners as both parties finalized the deal on Thursday morning. The Miami-based private investment firm holds a minority stake in the Sevilla club in La Liga, Spain, a 99.9% acquisition of Italy’s oldest club, the Cricket and Football Club.

“The new group owners, who will receive 99.9% of Genoa’s share capital, will provide new capital to the club and assume some related responsibilities. Officer Alessandro Sarfoni will continue to manage the day-to-day operations of the club.

“We are very proud to be a part of a club with such a history, heritage and heritage as Genoa.