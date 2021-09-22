Volleyball – World Cup 2022 (H): Les Blues in the top 24

With Euro 2021 coming to an end this Sunday, the International Volleyball Federation on Tuesday confirmed the names of 24 people who have qualified for the 2022 edition of the World Cup. Thanks to their world rankings, the Blues received their ticket to Russia.

With the Holy Olympic champions in Tokyo, the blues can go in search of the only title they don’t have. In fact, TheBernardo Resente’s players have qualified for the 2022 World Championships.It will take place from August 26 to September 11. A qualification that does not follow directly from the title won in Japan, but its direct effect. In fact, although FIVB does not strictly organize any qualifications for the event, It is based on the results of the Continental Championship, but also based on its world ranking to distribute 24 places for the tournament. As Russia enjoys its status as a host country, Poland will be able to defend the title acquired in Turin in 2018 at the expense of Brazil. This year’s South American champions, the Brazilians, will also be there, with Italy crowned the European champion this Sunday.

Blues was originally created by FIVB

Like Argentina, who lost to Brazil in the final of the South American Championship, the Slovenes have checked their tickets as finalists of the European Championship. To Asia, Iran and Japan were invited after winning the final match that the Iranians saw. Like Puerto Rico and Canada for North America, Tunisia and Cameroon won their qualification in Africa. After distributing these twelve places through the game results, FIVB returned to its world rankings to distribute the remaining twelve tickets. Hobbs was first drafted, fourth in the world after the Tokyo Olympics. The United States, Serbia, Cuba, the Netherlands, Germany, Mexico, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Bulgaria and China also benefit from these tickets. Of the top 24 countries in the FIVB rankings, only Ukraine is missed Due to the current 25th World Cup qualification for Cameroon.

Wally / World 2022 (H)

24 teams that qualified

Organizing Country: Russia

World Champion: Poland

Asian Champion: Iran

Asian Vice-Champion: Japan

African Champion: Tunisia

Africa’s vice-champion: Cameron

Champion de Europe: Italy

Vice-Champion de Europe: Slovenia

South American Champion: Brazil

South American Vice-Champion: Argentina

North American Champion: Puerto Rico

North American Vice-Champion: Canada

World Ranking Qualification: France, United States, Serbia, Cuba, Netherlands, Germany, Mexico, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Bulgaria, China

The 24 teams will be divided into six groups of four. The top two finishers from each group and the top four finishers qualify for the second round. The sixteen teams that qualify will again be divided into four groups with the results of the first round. The top finishers in each group and the top two runners-up will advance to the third round. A draw divides six teams into two or three pools, with the first two qualifying for the semifinals.