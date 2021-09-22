Home World The upper bouts featured two cutaways, for easier access to the higher frets

Sep 22, 2021
“The world is still healing from the wounds of epidemics, personal liberties, social restrictions, psychological trauma, all of which may be the result of isolation, but the slow accelerating trips, the opening of museums, restaurants, meetings with family and friends invited me to redecorate. Finally, at the end of the tunnel. We saw the light, we felt freedom not only from isolation, but we had time to understand what we want to be, what we want, what we want to strive for, ”said creator L. žiugždinė.

This is the third Ginger Tail collection. It combines rugged but very fashionable brass, gold plated, or green rugged emeralds with the most Lithuanian favorite silver metals, natural multi-colored tourmaline, purple amethysts, pearls, beautiful smoky quartz or rich red wine granite.

In addition, each jewelry is named after a world metropolis – New York, London, Paris, Rome, Tokyo and others. The author explains that the joy of traveling through the city and knowing it is like being conveyed through jewelry. If you can’t travel, wear jewelry named after the city you want to visit.


New Ginger Tail Jewelry Collection

“Jewelry has a regular style: massive, spectacular, prevents the crowd from sinking. Some of the models in the collection are transformed from necklaces to bracelets, from bracelets to earrings – these can be intertwined – to become a minimalist everyday outfit or a huge and challenging evening outfit,” says Artist L. New Collection. .

There are no hot trends this season in the collection – hanging massive necklaces Stabs Chicks, crosses of different sizes, medals of different reliefs, bracelets and brooches. The “one earring” style is still fashionable, but it has to be unique. Season News – Rings And as is customary to wear the bracelet without closing the end, as they are very small.

