Steve Nash did not make much promise to his newcomers | NBA

Star wars waged by lockers and nets will make people happy in every staff, on Brooklyn’s side, who find themselves at the end of the bench. However, Cam Thomas and Doron Sharpe were selected in the first round, and the first nominee voted co-MVP of the Summer League in Las Vegas. But Steve Nash warned them that they would not have much playing time …

⁇ The guys have been in training for a few weeks now and it was positive. They give of themselves and I think we see them as NBA players, it’s something that nurtures everyone. It’s a tough team, and these few newcomers have cut jobs for them if they want to get down to the cycle. But it’s a big challenge for them. “,

A challenge that Nash experienced himself when he came to the NBA. Fifteenth choice of the famous 1996 draft, he was in Phoenix.

⁇ I was the 15th pick and only played when Kevin Johnson was injured. The most important thing is not how you start, but how you get there. This is the message I send to our newcomers ⁇ Nash continues. ⁇ You need to plan for long distances, whether you are on a cycle or not, whether you are not even playing for a minute or spending time in the G League, thinking long and not wasting time. If you have that mindset and attitude, this year will be very useful for you whether you play or not.. ⁇