Home Science One of the coolest places in the solar system: NASA has decided where to land the lunar rover

Sep 22, 2021 0 Comments
Viper – South Pole to explore one of the coolest places in the solar system

NASA plans to send a robotic rover to search for water ice near a crater at the moon’s south pole.

By 2023, the instrument, the size of a small car, will sit on the edge of Noble’s 73-kilometer crater, which will always be in the shade and will not see the sun, writes BBC science editor Paul Ringen.

The task is called VIPER – “Volatiles investigating the Polar Exploration Rover”.

Developers of lunar exploration projects already anticipate it with the participation of the people, because if ice is detected, it will become an important source for lunar mission. As a source of moisture for people and as fuel for rockets.

